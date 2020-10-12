2 teens shot at east Des Moines home

Detectives are investigating exactly what led to the shooting by interviewing witnesses at the police station.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said two 17-year-old males were shot and wounded at an east Des Moines home Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1400 block of East 22nd Street on a report of a shooting at about noon, said Sgt. Paul Parizek, Des Moines police spokesman.

First responders found one victim shot in the abdomen. He was listed in critical condition. The other victim was shot in the buttocks and was listed in serious-but-stable condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting.

"The calls into dispatch were pretty confusing," Parizek said. "Some said people inside the home were firing out and others said it was a home invasion."

Police found bullet damage to a door on the house indicating shots were fired into the home.

Parizek said the home was equipped with six external cameras. Residents told police the cameras were not functional.