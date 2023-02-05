Ames police investigating reports of shots fired on Sunday

According to police, the shooting stemmed from an argument between two women.

Ames police are investigating a report of shots fired on Sunday morning, according to a press release.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 204 Jewel Drive on 10:39 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings. Witnesses at the scene reported that a suspect was hiding under a car on South Duff Avenue.

"The suspect was injured while fleeing the scene," police said in the press release. "Officers tracked her footprints in the snow back and located the weapon."

The suspect reportedly fired two shots in the air, injuring herself. She was transported to Mary Greeley Medical Center. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect is being charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and assault.