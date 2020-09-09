Police investigating shots fired in Ames Tuesday night

No injuries or damages were reported. Witnesses reported seeing a black sedan and a white van or sports utility vehicle near the scene of the shooting.

AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating shots fired Tuesday night at the intersection of Idaho Avenue and Ontario Street.

Responding officers found shell casings in the roadway and in a nearby driveway of the scene, according to a release.

No injuries or damages were reported following the shots fired, the Ames Police Department says.

Witnesses did report seeing a black sedan and a white van or sports utility vehicle in the area of the shooting.

Residents in the area are asked to look over any surveillance video they have to see if they have any footage of the incident. The release says this footage could be helpful to the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 515-239-5533.

Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa also accepts tips at 515-223-1400. Submissions can also be made to their website. Text submissions can be made by texting "PCCS" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).