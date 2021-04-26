Shots fired by officers during Grundy County standoff were 'entirely legally justified', Iowa AG's office says

Iowa DPS said four law enforcement officers shot at Michael Lang, the suspect accused of shooting and killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General's Office determined the use of deadly force by four law enforcement officers during an April 9 standoff in Grundy Center was "entirely legally justified."

The standoff resulted in the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, who was with the department for 27 years.

The suspect who allegedly killed Smith is Michael Lang, who is being held in the Black Hawk County Jail.

The Grundy County Attorney's Office reached out to the Iowa Attorney General's Office to review the details of the shooting. After reviewing those, the AG's Office determined the officers' actions to be justified.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, shortly after Smith was shot that night, a responding Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy Mitch Kappel shot at Lang.

However, those shots did not hit Lang. DPS did not say how many times Kappel shot at Lang.

Later on, an Iowa State Patrol Tactical Team attempted to enter the home with a wheeled armored personnel carrier. As they attempted to roll inside, Lang shot "multiple rounds" at the carrier.

That's when troopers shot back at Lang and hit him three times. Lang was transported by EMS to the Grundy County Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for further treatment, DPS reports.

Four law enforcement officers fired back at Lang. DPS identified those officers as:

Hardin County Sheriff's Deputy Mitch Kappel, a 13-year veteran with the sheriff's office

Trooper Josh Guhl, a 13-year veteran with ISP

Trooper Matt Costello, a 17-year veteran with ISP

Trooper Spencer Baltes, a 4-year veteran with ISP

All officers were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In the letter from the Iowa AG's Office, Special Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Brown says in part:

"The actions of the officers who encountered Lang on April 9, 2021, were entirely legally justified. Lang used and continue to threaten deadly force during his entire interactions with law enforcement.

"Lang provided no other option to the officers who encountered him other than to utilize potentially deadly force against him. Lang was provided every opportunity to end the confrontation peacefully and chose not to do so.

The decision to fire at Lang by each officer was reasonable and legally justified under the circumstances."

Read the full letter below: