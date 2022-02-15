Shots fired in Fort Dodge nearly strike sleeping 8-year-old, police say

No one was injured, and police found no evidence indicating the residence was intentionally targeted.

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Several gunshots hit a Fort Dodge home, narrowly missing a mother and sleeping child early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The Fort Dodge Police Department said officers heard gunshots around 2:15 a.m. and a caller reported shots fired near 205 S. 20th St. When officers arrived, they found several shots had pierced the walls.

"It appears they were simply innocent bystanders of this senseless act of gun violence," police said in a release.

Officers also found evidence of shots fired in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue South, but there was no additional damage in that area.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or video footage of the area should call the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-2323. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa by calling 515-573‐1444, texting "LEC" and the tip to 274637 or going online to crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.