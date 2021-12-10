One person injured following shots fired in Beaverdale

10 shots were fired around 3 a.m., leaving a car with bullet holes, according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has non-life-threatening injuries after an overnight shooting in the 3900 block of Urbandale Ave in Des Moines' Beaverdale neighborhood. Authorities responded to calls of multiple shots being fired in the area around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When Des Moines police arrived, they found an unoccupied car in the front lawn of a home with multiple bullet holes. Authorities say the driver of that car crashed into a pole after the shooting.

The victim and a passenger were found walking a short distance away. The driver was struggling to breathe, according to police.