Nearly 3 dozen shots fired during shooting outside East High School, documents show

Police say the suspects who are over the age of 16 will be charged as adults.

DES MOINES, Iowa — After one teenager was killed and two others were critically injured following a shooting outside East High School in Des Moines, court documents reveal approximately 35 total shots were fired at the scene Monday.

As of Wednesday, police said two victims, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman remain hospitalized in critical condition.

Court documents reveal a combination of residential camera footage and interviews led to the six suspects being charged. Each are facing charges of Murder in the First Degree and Attempted Murder.

Polk County Attorney John Sarcone said the suspects who are 16 and older will be charged as adults based on state law.

Free breakfasts and lunches for East students and families can be picked up this week between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at these locations:

River Woods Elementary School parking lot (2929 SE 22nd Street)

Hoyt Middle School parking lot (2700 E 42nd Street)

East High School cafeteria and parking lot (815 East 13th Street)