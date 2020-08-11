Police seek suspect in Sioux City apartment complex shooting

36-year-old Roderick D. Banks, a Sioux City native, is wanted in a shooting on Sunday, which police say may have been motivated by a drug deal.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police have identified a suspect in the weekend shooting of a man at an apartment complex in Iowa.

The the Sioux City Journal reports that police said Friday that they have a warrant for the arrest of 36-year-old Roderick D. Banks of Sioux City on a charge of first-degree murder.

He is wanted in Sunday’s shooting of Solomon Blackbird at Park Place Apartments near Grandview Park.

Officers found Blackbird suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.