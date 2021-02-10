Six people hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids hotel

Six people were injured in the shooting at a birthday party Friday night.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Police in Cedar Rapids are still searching for a gunman or gunmen who opened fire at a hotel party, injuring six people.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at the Ramada by Wyndham Cedar Rapids Hotel.

Police said on Facebook that several dozen people were at a birthday party in a conference room when a disturbance broke out among some attendees, and several shots were fired. One victim is hospitalized with serious injuries, while the others have injuries that are not life-threatening.

“This senseless and inexcusable act is yet another example of persons in our community who make the conscious decision to use firearms illegally," said Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman.

Anyone who attended this event or has information to help identify individuals responsible is encouraged to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.

