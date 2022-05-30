Police: 2 injured after shooting in south Des Moines on Monday

The incident occurred near McKinley and Southeast 4th Street, according to Des Moines police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in south Des Moines on Monday left two people injured, according to police.

Authorities said both individuals were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — one victim suffered direct gunshot wounds, the other was injured by debris resulting from the gunshots.

As of Monday evening, the incident remains under investigation.