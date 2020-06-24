Southeast Polk middle school teacher charged with domestic abuse

The district says Chad Redmon is a social studies teacher at Southeast Polk Junior High School and is currently on paid administrative leave.

ALTOONA, Iowa — A Southeast Polk Junior High School social studies teacher is on paid administrative leave after being arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault.

Chad Redmon, 34, was arrested early Monday morning and booked into the Polk County Jail on a single count of domestic abuse assault, but he is now out of jail.

A criminal complaint says Redmon was arguing with the victim when he tried to pick up their 1-month-old child. Redmon "prevented her from doing so", the complaint reads, by grabbing the victim by the wrist and throat.

"The defendant then pushed the victim against a wall and then onto the couch by the back of her head," the complaint continues. "The victim did have marks on her wrist, throat, and ear which coincided with her claim."

