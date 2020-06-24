Southeast Polk middle school teacher charged with domestic abuse

ALTOONA, Iowa — A Southeast Polk Junior High School social studies teacher is on paid administrative leave after being arrested and charged with domestic abuse assault.
Chad Redmon, 34, was arrested early Monday morning and booked into the Polk County Jail on a single count of domestic abuse assault, but he is now out of jail.
A criminal complaint says Redmon was arguing with the victim when he tried to pick up their 1-month-old child. Redmon "prevented her from doing so", the complaint reads, by grabbing the victim by the wrist and throat.
"The defendant then pushed the victim against a wall and then onto the couch by the back of her head," the complaint continues. "The victim did have marks on her wrist, throat, and ear which coincided with her claim."
Redmon is on paid administrative leave.
Southeast Polk Community School District Associate Superintendent Joseph Horton issued the following statement to Local 5:
Mr. Chad Redmon has been an employee in the SEPCSD since August of 2011, and he is currently a social studies teacher at Southeast Polk Junior High School. We are and have been aware of the allegations against him, and he is currently on paid administrative leave pending the results of a district inquiry. Due to the confidential nature of employment matters, the district is not allowed under the law to share more or different information or to comment further