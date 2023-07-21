Federal investigation leads to 11 arrests for firearms trafficking, drug distribution and more

The news comes just one day after several federal, local and state law enforcement agencies executed nine search warrants across the Des Moines metro.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Eleven people are facing federal criminal charges following an investigation into firearms trafficking, drug distribution and more, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Southern District of Iowa.

The charges stem from a year-long investigation into various crimes, including violent acts and distribution of fentanyl, in the Des Moines metro by members and associates of the criminal street gang Only My Brothers (OMB).

In a press release, United States Attorney Richard Westphal said in part:

“Our thanks to the dedicated local, state and federal law enforcement agents and officers whose tireless dedication to the protection of this community is exemplified by this investigation. To individuals and groups that use violent crime, firearms and drug trafficking as a means to any end, please stop or face similar consequences.”

The news comes just one day after several federal, local and state law enforcement agencies executed nine search warrants across the Des Moines metro.

The search warrants resulted in the arrest of the following individuals:

Armani Eugene Gates, 19

Majok Majok, 18

Trent Douglas Brown, Jr., 19

Semaj Johnson, 19

Santiz Cortez Langford, 19

Dawn Ellease Robinson, 44

Deon Ellease Cooper, 27

Deadrian Maurice Nelson, 18

Johnetta Marie Strode, 36

Avontae Lamar Tucker, 20

Bakier Esmaeil, 18

Notably, authorities believe Robinson conspired with Langford to obtain a gun later found in possession of a victim in the January 2023 Starts Right Here shooting.