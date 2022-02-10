x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Southern Iowa nonprofit planning agency CEO arrested for theft, forgery

Court documents indicate the Creston man took more than $10,000 from the Southern Iowa Council of Governments over 19 years.
Credit: JJ Gouin - stock.adobe.com

DES MOINES, Iowa — The top executive of a nonprofit regional planning commission that helps cities and counties apply for grants and plan economic development projects has been arrested for theft and forgery. 

Court records show Timothy Ostroski of Creston, the executive director of the Southern Iowa Council of Governments was arrested Wednesday by Creston police. 

Court documents indicate he’s alleged to have used another person’s name on four of the organization’s checks without permission leading to four felony forgery charges. 

The documents also allege he took more than $10,000 from the organization over 19 years by writing checks for cleaning services that were never provided then depositing the checks in his own account. 

An attorney representing Ostroski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

RELATED: SEC fines Bettendorf insurance agent for oil, gas investments

RELATED: Iowa eligible to receive $51.4 million to build electric vehicle charging network

WATCH | Iowa lawmakers consider bill banning transgender girls from competing in girls' sports 

In Other News

Ames police: Father shoots at son after argument over loud music