More Iowa and Iowa State athletes charged in sports betting investigation

Reggie Bracy, Arland Richard Bruce IV, Jack Johnson and Jirehl Brock are among those charged with Tampering With Records.

IOWA, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Wednesday, Aug. 2

Several other Iowa and Iowa State football players, as well as a Hawkeye graduate assistant, have been charged in the ongoing sports betting investigation led by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

A statement from the Johnson County Attorney says Harry Reginald Bracy II, Arland Richard Bruce IV, Jack Thomas Johnson and Owen O’Brien all face one charge of Tampering With Records, the same charge brought down upon seven other Hawkeye and Cyclone athletes earlier this month.

Bruce IV, a wide receiver who has since transferred to Oklahoma State, allegedly placed more than $4,300 in sports bets before turning 21. That included 12 bets on Iowa football games, court records say.

O'Brien is a grad assistant for the Hawkeye football team, while the other three are current or former players on the team.

Iowa State running back Jirehl Brock, defensive tackle Isaiah Lee and tight end DeShawn Hanika are also charged, court records show.

Court documents say Brock placed over $12,000 in sports bets while underage, including four bets on Iowa State football games.

The investigation also includes:

Hunter Dekkers

Paniro Johnson

Dodge Sauser

Eyioma Uwazurike

Gehrig Christensen

Aaron Blom

Ahron Ulis

"These charges stem from an extensive investigation by the DCI," Johnson County Attorney Rachel Zimmermann Smith said in a statment. "The investigation is ongoing, and we are committed to ensuring a thorough and fair process."

If convicted, Tampering With Records could result in up to two years in prison as well as a fine, ranging from $855 to $8,540.

Violating the NCAA's rules against sports betting could result in a permanent loss of eligibility for current college players.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.