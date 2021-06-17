x
Crime

Man pleads guilty to shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally

A St. Charles man admitted he intentionally shot into a Black girl's car.
Credit: AP
Army veteran Michael McKinney, is shown in a Dec. 6, 2020 booking photo released by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa. McKinney is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 15-year-old Black girl who was arguing with supporters of the president at a Trump rally, a case authorities have not detailed to the public. (Polk County Jail via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — A supporter of former President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to two felonies for firing his handgun into a carful of Black girls who were arguing with pro-Trump agitators near the Iowa Capitol last December.

Michael McKinney pleaded guilty Wednesday to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury, charges that carry up to 10 years in prison each.

The state will dismiss four charges including attempted murder.

The 26-year-old Army veteran admitted he intentionally fired into the girl’s vehicle and acknowledged that a 15-year-old was shot in the leg and seriously injured.

McKinney will be sentenced Aug. 9. 