Police: Man stabbed in stomach near SW 9th Street in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A person is in the hospital after being stabbed in the stomach Thursday evening, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

The stabbing happened near the SW 9th Street bridge over the Raccoon River around 5:45 p.m.

The Des Moines Fire Department told Local 5 the victim is a man. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with DMPD said there have been no arrests made.