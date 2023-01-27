Second suspect arrested for Starts Right Here shooting, Des Moines police say

19-year-old Bravon Tukes was arrested Friday in connection to the Monday shooting that killed two students and hospitalized the nonprofit's founder.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police say they have made a second arrest in connection to a Monday shooting at a Des Moines education center, Starts Right Here.

19-year-old Bravon Tukes was arrested Friday for his involvement in the shooting that killed two students and hospitalized the nonprofit's founder, Des Moines police say.

Tukes and 18-year-old Preston Walls, who was arrested the day of the shooting, are allegedly part of the same gang and "committed these crimes in connection with that gang membership."

Police believe Tukes was in communication with Walls before and after the shooting and drove them both away from the scene.

Three people total were shot at the community outreach center for at-risk youth Monday. The students were 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, and the third Will Keeps, the nonprofit’s president.

Police say Walls brought a handgun to the center, entered the common area and began firing, injuring all three victims before leaving the scene.

Police followed a "suspicious vehicle" they believe was driven by Tukes from the scene. They then conducted a traffic stop near MacRae Park, and Walls reportedly ran from the vehicle.

He was located quickly, and his handgun was found nearby, according to police.

DMPD originally said they had three suspects in custody following the traffic stop:

"Approximately twenty minutes after the shooting incident, and two miles away, Des Moines Police Department patrol officers and detectives took multiple suspects into custody following a traffic stop."

It is unknown at this time whether Tukes was one of the three originally in custody.

Walls and Tukes both face two counts of first-degree murder and single counts of attempted murder and gang participation.

Police say they have recovered four guns during the investigation.

Police say they have recovered four guns during the investigation.