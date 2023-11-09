Preston Walls takes the stand on Day 7 of Starts Right Here shooting trial

Throughout his testimony on Monday, Walls repeatedly said he didn't want to die that day at the hands of victims Rashad Carr and Gionni Dameron.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Iowa reached the end of its witness list, and Starts Right Here shooting suspect Preston Walls took the stand in his own defense on Day 7 of his first-degree murder trial.

Walls, who is one of two people charged for the January 2023 shooting that killed18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, spoke about feeling threatened by the victims before the shooting.

Allegedly, when Carr and Dameron came to Starts Right Here, Walls had a conversation with Dameron about making the school a "neutral" ground. But Walls claimed he was too afraid to talk to Carr because Carr had shot at him in the past.

Last week, the court heard about an incident where Carr, Dameron and a third person were waiting outside the building for Walls.

He said earlier that day they were staring at him, and he claimed they had guns.

"After that day, I just believed that I gotta protect myself. They was waiting outside the school, like, they both ... What if I came out that school that day? What would have happened? That's just how I was thinking," Walls said.

Walls also said on the day of the shooting, Carr and Dameron were pointing finger guns at him and were quieter than normal. At one point, Carr allegedly walked up to Walls and gave him "a look", which he said made him feel uncomfortable.

The court saw more security footage from the day of the shooting, including videos showing Dameron riding a bike and singing what Walls called a threatening song.

While Dameron's friend pounded his chest, which Walls says is a threat.

"I don't know, it feels like a signal. I don't know what they was talking about ... I thought it was about to go down," Walls said.

Throughout his testimony, Walls repeatedly said he "didn't want to die that day" and feared that he'd die in his final attending the program because it would be the last time Carr and Dameron would have access to him.

"It was, it was like a reaction. I knew in eight minutes I was, I was going to be in a situation where I could possibly die, and I was scared," Walls said. "I acted out of fear. It was a reaction."

"I felt like they were going to kill me," Walls added.

However, Walls did admit he shot Carr, Dameron and Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps that day. He also confirmed the number of times he shot each victim.

All evidence has now been presented, and both the prosecution and defense have rested.