Jury now deliberating in Preston Walls Starts Right Here shooting trial

It's in the hands of the jury to determine if Walls is guilty or not guilty on five different counts.

The jury in the case against Preston Walls is deliberating Tuesday following seven days of testimony and cross-examination about the fatal January 2023 shooting at Starts Right Here.

The court heard closing arguments on Tuesday. The prosecution claimed Walls planned to shoot and kill Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr, while the defense argued that, while the shooting did happen, the evidence didn't show criminal intent.

Walls is charged with:

Murder in the First Degree (two counts)

Attempt to Commit Murder (one count)

Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury (one count)

Criminal Gang Participation (one count)

The defense continued to emphasize that the jury needs to hold the state accountable for their actions, with the legal standard being proving Walls acted with premeditated intent beyond a reasonable doubt.

"What evidentiary value did it bring to you? Did we ever say that this didn’t happen? So, you get to have a closeup of this poor boy with blood coming out of his mouth dead. What did that do for you other than make you angry?” defense attorney Darren Page argued.

The state said all the evidence they showed was necessary to prove that Walls is guilty.

"These videos that you have to watch are because Preston Walls murdered two people and shot a third. It is the defendant's actions who bring these videos to us who we have to watch," prosecuting attorney Daniel Vogt said.