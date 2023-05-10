Bravon Tukes' Starts Right Here shooting trial: Day 2 testimonies include Will Keeps

Though the testimonies recounted much of the chaos during the shooting, Tukes' direct involvement was not frequently mentioned.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Testimonies began on Day 2 of Starts Right Here shooting suspect Bravon Tukes' trial.

Tukes, the second suspect to go to trial, allegedly drove Preston Walls' getaway car after Walls shot and killed two people in January 2023.

Tukes is charged with:

Murder in the First Degree (two counts)

Attempt to Commit Murder (one count)

Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury (one count)

Criminal Gang Participation (one count)

The major witness on the stand Thursday was Will Keeps, the founder of Starts Right Here, who was also injured in the shooting.

Throughout his emotional testimony, Tukes' role that day was rarely brought up.

Keeps spoke about what he saw during the shooting and provided background information on Starts Right Here.

According to Keeps, Tukes was the one who helped the now-convicted Walls get involved at the alternative education program.

"Because he really believed that Preston needed some help, and he believed that I was the one that can do it," Keeps said. "Like, you know, I felt like sometimes they think I'm some super hero sometimes. And I'm, you know, what I mean, I'm human, you know, what I mean."

The story brought Tukes and Keeps to tears.

Later in the afternoon, the officer who pulled over Tukes took the stand.

The defense asked why she didn't pull her gun originally, and she said, if she were to redo the arrest, she would have.

The jury also viewed body camera footage of police pursuing Tukes' car, testimony from the K9 handler who found Walls and statements from the officer who found the gun used in the shooting.

Though the testimonies recounted much of the chaos during the shooting, Tukes' direct involvement was not frequently mentioned.

The court will continue with the prosecution's witnesses tomorrow.