Opening statements heard in 2nd Starts Right Here shooting trial

DES MOINES, Iowa — The trial against Bravon Tukes began Wednesday with opening statements.

Tukes is the second suspect to go to trial for the January 2023 Starts Right Here shooting, which killed two people and severely injured another.

He is charged with five criminal counts:

Murder in the First Degree (two counts)

Attempt to Commit Murder (one count)

Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury (one count)

Criminal Gang Participation (one count)

In opening statements, the prosecution laid out the evidence they believe will show Tukes' guilt.

"The plan was hatched in late December of 2022, after Bravon Tukes' brother died. Bravon Tukes told Preston Walls, 'I promise we won't have the last cry,'" said prosecution attorney Stephanie Cox.

Tukes' defense said the state won't provide enough context around the evidence.

"That is two months, two brothers dead. What does one do in that situation? Who knows? I don't know, I don't know how to deal with that. What does Bravon do? For his part, [he] reaches out to his friend Preston in private messages, saying some weird stuff," defense attorney Jamie Deremiah said.

The defense plan to unveil Tukes' story throughout the trial, telling the court room: "We and you all are going to rip that closet door open and let that context come spilling out."

After the opening statements, the court heard from multiple law enforcement officers and one former employee at Starts Right Here, Will Keeps' nephew.

The court viewed the same gruesome body camera footage shown in Preston Walls' trial, showing the initial crime scene and the officials that responded.

Each officer who took the stand described the scene as chaotic.

"There was a distinct smell of gunfire and there was a lot of blood ... There were casings everywhere," said DMPD Lt. Andrew Phipps.

The defense cross examined the officers by asking how their involvement had anything to do with Tukes, with the majority confirming their response that day was unrelated to him.

One law enforcement officer responded that he later searched Tukes' residence but found nothing of evidentiary value.