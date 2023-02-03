Starts Right Here shooting: Des Moines police ask for help locating material witness

Anyone with information regarding Kemoney McDuffy's location is asked to call DMPD detectives at 515-237-1499 or Crimestoppers at 515-233-1400.

DES MOINES, Iowa —

Des Moines police are asking for help in locating a material witness in connection to the Starts Right Here shooting.

Police have issued a material witness warrant for 18-year-old Kemoney Charles Lee McDuffy of Des Moines.

Investigators believe McDuffy has information "that will aid in furthering the investigation" into the January shooting that killed Gionni Dameron and Rashad Carr.

McDuffy is 5'9" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

The warrant comes more than three months after three people were shot at Starts Right Here, a community outreach center for at-risk youth.

Dameron and Carr, both students, were killed in the shooting. The nonprofit's founder, Will Keeps, was seriously injured.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to the shooting: 18-year-old Preston Walls and 19-year-old Bravon Tukes. Police believe the shooting was gang-related.

Anyone with information regarding McDuffy's location is asked to call DMPD detectives at 515-237-1499 or Crimestoppers at 515-233-1400.

You can also submit information through the Crimestoppers of Central Iowa website. Reward funds are available and you may remain anonymous.