Story County law enforcement cleared after man wielding sword had Taser deployed on him and later died

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Story County Attorney’s Office conducted a joint review of force.

NEVADA, Iowa — The Iowa Attorney General's Office and Story County Attorney's Office said Thursday the actions of deputies and officers involved in an incident with a sword-wielding man last month in Nevada who died after being tased, were "in compliance of policy."

The decision comes as the Story County Sheriff's Office and Nevada Police Department released body camera video of the incident, along with photos of the sword in question.

Police were dispatched last month to the 1600 block of 10th Street in Nevada, where they say 51-year-old James Kruzic walked up and down the street while carrying a sword and knocking on doors.

Officers later found Kruzic sitting in the grass east of the Home Makers Trailer Court "flaying" the sword.

The Story County Sheriff's Office had arrived to assist by then, according to police.

Police said Kruzic was told "numerous times" to drop the sword, but he responded by stating "it stays in my hand" and other "incoherent words."

A Taser was deployed to subdue him. Officers retrieved the sword and handcuffed Kruzic before calling an ambulance.

Calling an ambulance is "normally requested" to remove the barbs of the Taser from the person, according to police.

Kruzic was handcuffed in a sitting position as they waited for an ambulance. Once the ambulance arrived, they gave him assistance. That's when he stopped breathing.

The man was transported to the Story County Medical Center where he died.

"This review concluded the actions taken by officers and deputies were in compliance with policy and Iowa Code Section 704," a press release reads.