Stuart man sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for 2019 standoff with law enforcement

Randall Comly pleaded guilty to various crimes stemming from an October 2019 standoff.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from December 2019.

A Stuart man who pleaded guilty to crimes related to a standoff in which he shot at police has been sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors said 53-year-old Randall Comly attempted to kill four law enforcement officers.

In October 2019, Guthrie County sheriff's deputies and Stuart police officers tried to serve multiple arrest warrants for Comly at a Stuart apartment.

Authorities said Comly then ambushed the officers and wound up firing at two sheriff's deputies. He then held himself up inside the apartment before eventually giving himself up and being taken into custody.

Two sheriff's deputies and a police officer were cleared in a use of deadly force investigation

Comly pleaded guilty to the following charges Thursday in federal court:

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Discharging a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Felon in possession of a firearm

“We thank and commend the law enforcement officers from the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office and the Stuart Police Department who in this case put their lives on the line to protect the people in their community from a violent criminal," U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum said in a statement.

"Randall Comly tried to murder those officers. He tried to take husbands away from their wives, and fathers away from their children so that he could escape justice. Justice was delivered today in federal court, and we are grateful.”