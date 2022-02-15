Stuart man held 1-year-old hostage, threatened people with knife, police say

Police said the child was not injured, and officers were eventually able to arrest the suspect.

STUART, Iowa — Stuart police responded to calls about a man chasing people with a knife Monday afternoon, and when they arrived on scene, witnesses said the man had threatened multiple people, slashed tires and was carrying a one-year-old child as a hostage.

Police said they then entered the man's apartment and found him still holding the child. He refused to follow commands until an officer was able to convince him to sit down on a couch. Police then secured his hands and freed the child, who was not injured.

Police arrested the man, identified as Hunter Vanwyk, and took him to the Adair County Jail. Vanwyk was charged with two counts of first-degree harassment, two counts of domestic abuse assault, child endangerment and going armed with intent.

Stuart police said they pulled some officers who were serving an arrest warrant in the 200 block of North Western Street to respond to calls about Vanwyk in the 500 block of Southwest 7th Street. Officers with the Adair and Guthrie County Sheriff's Offices, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation also assisted the Stuart Police Department.