Clinton man dead after Sunday night shooting

CLINTON, Iowa — A Clinton man has died after being found shot in the middle of the road Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of 5th Avenue South and South 5th Street in Clinton.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Antoine Sampson, 43, lying in the road with a gunshot wound.

Sampson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is still under investigation by Clinton Police. They said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.