Man in custody for allegedly shooting woman near Iowa Capitol Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Michael R. McKinney, a St. Charles resident, is in police custody and is charged with attempted murder after he said he shot a woman just east of the Iowa Capitol Sunday night.

The criminal complaint filed in Polk County District Court states McKinney fired a gun at a woman who was riding in a car through the Lucas State Office Building, which is part of the capitol complex. A bullet hit the woman, and she was taken to the hospital.

According to the complaint, McKinney admitted to shooting the woman and turned his firearm over to police.