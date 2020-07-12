Man in custody for allegedly shooting woman near Iowa Capitol Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Michael R. McKinney, a St. Charles resident, is in police custody and is charged with attempted murder after he said he shot a woman just east of the Iowa Capitol Sunday night.
The criminal complaint filed in Polk County District Court states McKinney fired a gun at a woman who was riding in a car through the Lucas State Office Building, which is part of the capitol complex. A bullet hit the woman, and she was taken to the hospital.
According to the complaint, McKinney admitted to shooting the woman and turned his firearm over to police.
Bond is set at $500,000.