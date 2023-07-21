Suspect in 2021 Cleveland murder captured by US Marshals in Iowa

Wylee Darzay Orr Jr. was arrested in Des Moines. He is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Lorain native Jamal Fitch.

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Marshals confirm they have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a Lorain man back in 2021.

Wylee Darzay Orr Jr., 27, was captured Thursday night in Des Moines. Members of the City of Altoona Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Des Moines Metro Special Tactics and Response Team assisted in the operation.

Orr is accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Lorain native Jamal Fitch back on Aug. 11, 2021, outside a condo complex on Cleveland's East 38th Street. Fitch was shot several times in the body, arm, and legs and also had wounds to his skull.

Cleveland police issued an arrest warrant for Orr eight days after the killing, but he had been on the lamb until this week. At the time of the murder, he had been on probation in Cuyahoga County for previous convictions on drug and weapons charges, and the court noted his failure to report to his supervisor on Aug. 25, 2021.

Currently, Orr is being held in Iowa's Polk County Jail while he awaits extradition back to Ohio. A potential court date in Cleveland has not been set.