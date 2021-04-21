Suspect accused of killing Iowa State Patrol sergeant in deadly Grundy County standoff released from hospital, booked into jail

Michael Lang is being held on a $3,000,000 bond in Black Hawk County, in connection to Sgt. Jim Smith's death.

A man law enforcement said killed a longtime leader of the Iowa State Paterol during a standoff in early April in Grundy County has been released from the hospital and is in the Black Hawk County Jail.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release Michael Lang made his initial appearance Wednesday. Lang is charged in the shooting death of Sgt. Jim Smith, who tried to arrest him while barricaded inside his Grundy Center home.

They said he was taken from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Smith had been with ISP for 27 years.

Murder in the First Degree (in connection to Smith's death)

Attempt to Commit Murder (in connection to trying to hurt other first responders)

Assault on a Police Officer (in connection to trying to hurt other first responders)

Lang is being held on a $3,000,000 cash bond.

The Smith family intended to establish a memorial scholarship in remembrance of Smith.

If you are interested in donating, you can mail or drop off contributions made out to the Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith Memorial Fund at the BankIowa branch located at 305 Enterprise Drive, Independence, Iowa, 50644, or at any BankIowa branch located in Independence.