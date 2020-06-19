Suspect arrested in Des Moines assault of DarQuan Jones

"What we got here is justice," DarQuan's father, Daryl Jones, said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in the May 16 assault of 22-year-old DarQuan Jones.

Jones, who said the attack was "racially motivated", was hospitalized with injuries following an early-morning assault in the 5200 block of South Union Street.

28-year-old Dale Millard was arrested Thursday and charged with a single felony count of Willful Injury — Causing Serious Injury. He has since been released from the Polk County Jail.

Jesse Downs, a second suspect, is wanted on the same charge.