Suspect arrested in Des Moines assault of DarQuan Jones

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in the May 16 assault of 22-year-old DarQuan Jones.
Jones, who said the attack was "racially motivated", was hospitalized with injuries following an early-morning assault in the 5200 block of South Union Street.
28-year-old Dale Millard was arrested Thursday and charged with a single felony count of Willful Injury — Causing Serious Injury. He has since been released from the Polk County Jail.
Jesse Downs, a second suspect, is wanted on the same charge.
"Like I said from the start, like I said from the beginning, I just wanted justice for my son, and what we got here is justice," DarQuan's father, Daryl Jones, said. "My son is getting better. He's smiling, he's back doing a little bit. He's getting a little bit better. I'm just proud of my city, coming together."