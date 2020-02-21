Suspect being sought in attempted murder case

Des Moines police said the victim went into the ER with gunshot wounds Valentine's Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Officers are looking for a suspect in an attempted murder investigation, after Des Moines police said the victim went into the ER of a hospital Valentine's Day.

Officers said the shooting happened in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue.

Police said a 57-year-old man arrived at MerycyONE in a private vehicle with a woman. Officers said the victim was in serious condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. They say he's expected to survive, but is still in serious condition.

Officers said earlier statements by the female conflicted with preliminary evidence available, and Des Moines police took over the investigation.

Police say they eventually named a suspect, as 17-year-old Shyvez Ekanem.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or send an anonymous tip here.