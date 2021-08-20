Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Ames apartment

26-year-old Oscar Chavez is charged with first-degree murder.

AMES, Iowa — A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her Ames apartment Thursday.

Officers found the woman while conducting a welfare check at 5308 Mortensen Rd at 6:10 p.m Thursday, according to the Ames Police Department.

"Based on the initial investigation, it appeared the deceased died as a result of a homicide," Ames PD said in a release.

26-year-old Oscar Chavez of Ames was taken into custody late Thursday night after being stopped by Sac County sheriff's deputies near Auburn, Iowa.

He is being held at the Story County Jail on a charge of Murder in the First Degree.

The victim's name is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133, the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online here.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.