Johnston police detain suspect in shooting that killed 1, injured 1

Police believe the shooter and the victims knew each other prior to the shooting, which happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — One person is dead, and another is hurt after a Tuesday night shooting in Johnston, according to police.

The shooting happened near Northwest 62nd Avenue and Northwest Beaver Drive around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers on the scene found two injured men, one with multiple gunshot wounds and another with one wound. First responders transported both men to local trauma centers, where the one who'd been shot multiple times later died from his injuries.

Police claim they have the suspect in custody and there is no threat to public safety. They also believe the shooter and the victims knew each other prior to the incident.

Names of those involved have not yet been released, and the second injured man's status is currently unknown.

