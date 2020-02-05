Suspect hurt in officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs

Police say the suspect went into a gas station and tried to steal a gas can before pointing his gun at an officer.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A man suspected of shooting at a Council Bluffs police officer is hospitalized after being shot by the officer.

WOWT-TV reports that the shooting happened Saturday. Police say the man went into a gas station and tried to steal a gas can.

An officer had just pulled into the parking lot. The clerk told the officer that the man was stealing the gas can, and the officer told him to return it.