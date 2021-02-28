Suspect in custody on charges of attempted murder in Des Moines

19-year-old John Tommy Hillman, Jr. was arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly trying to kill another man who lives in the same home.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Early Saturday morning, officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a call from a man who said someone was shooting at him.

It happened on the 1900 block of Capitol Avenue in Des Moines.

When police arrived, they found the man who had called police outside his house, unharmed.

As officers began to investigate, they could hear gunfire coming from inside the house.

Officer tried to negotiate with the suspect inside the home but were unsuccessful. Eventually, the department's public safety dispatcher was able to make contact over the phone with someone inside the house at the time. The dispatcher was able to convince everyone to leave the home without incident.

Once police were able to go inside the house, they found a handgun, shell casings, and bullet holes in the wall.