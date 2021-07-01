Body found in rural Adair County considered 'suspicious death', DCI says

DCI agents and Adair County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of an adult whose body was found alongside a rural road Thursday afternoon.

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — A body found alongside a rural Adair County road is the subject of a "suspicious" death investigation Thursday night.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says its agents are working with the Adair County Sheriff's Office to find out more.

The press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety has little information, but it does say the body was found earlier Thursday afternoon in the southeast corner of Adair County.

It also says there is no known threat to the public associated with the discovery of the body.