Teacher accused of secret nude recordings pleads not guilty

DAVENPORT, Iowa — An April 6 trial start has been scheduled for a Davenport high school science teacher accused of secretly recording nude videos of two females who'd stayed at his Bettendorf home.

Court records say Clinton Van Fossen pleaded not guilty Thursday to five counts of invasion of privacy and to other crimes.

He's on leave from his job at Davenport West High School. The records say the allegations stem from actions committed between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4.

The records say Bettendorf officers searched Van Fossen's home on Jan. 7 and seized spy cameras.