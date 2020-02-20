Only On 5: How is new tech vetted by state investigators?

As artificial intelligence emerges on the law enforcement front, departments have to develop methods to ensure the technology is safe

DES MOINES, Iowa — As new technology continues to be developed to fight crime and solve cases, state investigators have developed a system that vets that technology before it gets into the hands of agents.

"We're always evaluating new technology, both from an efficiency standpoint, but also from an investigative standpoint, and those needs generally bubble up through the field," said Kevin Winker of the Department of Public Safety. "We have either agents, you know, or somebody at the laboratory saying, 'Hey, here's a new tool that we might want to consider looking at.' And then we can start evaluating that."

Winker said that DPS breaks down the possibility of new technology by asking these questions:

1. Is the need widespread?

2. Do we have the money to purchase it?

3. Is it lawful to employ and utilize for the purposes for what we want to utilize?

"And so those go through legal review to determine if this particular technology is implemented, what are what are their potential concerns or issues we want to deal with?" said Winker.