Crime

Teen charged with Nohema Graber's murder seeks trial as juvenile

If convicted as a juvenile, Willard Miller could be released in less than 24 months, something prosecutors said would not serve the interests of the community.

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Dec. 3, 2021. 

The attorney for an Iowa teenager charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of his high school Spanish teacher has asked a judge to try him as a juvenile and not as an adult as prosecutors plan

Local 5 is naming both suspects due to them being charged as adults and the severity of the charges.

Miller's attorney says he's 16 and has no prior court involvement. 

Miller and Jeremy Goodale, also 16, are charged with killing their high school Spanish teacher Nohema Graber in Fairfield in early November. 

They have pleaded not guilty.

