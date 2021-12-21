Iowa teen facing attempted murder charge escapes from custody

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Simon Agar, 17, escaped from custody somewhere along Broadway Street and Wagner Road in Waterloo on Monday.

WATERLOO, Iowa — Authorities are searching across county lines Tuesday after a 17-year-old accused of attempted murder escaped custody Monday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Simon Agar, 17, was being brought back to the Northern Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in a transport vehicle at 6:45 p.m. on Monday after attending court proceedings in Polk County

The escape happened at or near the intersection of Broadway Street and Wagner Road in Waterloo, according to the sheriff's office.

The Johnston Police Department charged Agar with going armed with intent, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury and conspiracy to commit forcible felony after being arrested in January

A warrant for escape has also been issued.