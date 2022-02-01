Trial of man accused of killing Iowa trooper to be moved

Attorneys for Michael Thomas Lang argued the trial should be moved because it would be difficult to find an unbiased jury in Grundy County.

The trial of a man accused of killing an Iowa state trooper will be moved out of Grundy County but the new location has not yet been decided.

Lang is charged with murder and two other counts in the April death of State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported prosecutors did not object to moving the trial. During a court hearing Wednesday, prosecutors argued against a defense motion to have a separate trial on a charge of assault on a peace officer. A judge took that issue under advisement.