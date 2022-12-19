DMPD: Suspect in Monday morning homicide 'had a prior relationship' with victim

Police believe that the 22-year-old suspect forced his way into the home where he shot and killed the victims before fleeing on foot to Riley Park.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother and daughter were the victims in a fatal shooting early Monday morning, Des Moines police say.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of 53rd Street just before 3 a.m.

"The Des Moines Police Department Communications Center received multiple calls reporting gunfire heard, as well as a call from a male reporting to be the person responsible for the shootings within the home," Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a press release. "During that call, he indicated that he was walking to a nearby park with the intention of committing suicide."

When police arrived at the home, police found two women, a 47-year-old and a 20-year old, with gunshot wounds. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

DMPD officers located the shooting suspect at Riley Park with "an apparent gunshot injury". Lifesaving measures were initiated and the suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe the man forced his way into the home where he shot and killed the victims, a mother and daughter, before fleeing on foot.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect was known to the victims, having had a prior relationship with the 20-year-old victim," the release adds. DMPD is investigating whether that relationship was a factor in the homicide.

These are the city's 19th and 20th homicides of 2022.