Two suspects in deadly Christmas Day shooting in Coralville arrested in Kentucky

Coralville police say Milton L. McAbee, 19, and Elijah McAbee, 18, were brought into custody in Kentucky on Friday.

CORALVILLE, Iowa — Two suspects in the deadly Christmas Day shooting are awaiting extradition to Iowa from Kentucky.

The shooting left 30-year-old Gregory Jackson of Iowa City dead and three others injured, according to the Coralville Police Department.

Coralville police say detectives and Special Agents of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) have "continuously investigated this homicide since Christmas Day."

The two suspects are Milton L. McAbee, 19, and Elijah McAbee, 18, of Chicago, Illinois. They were both arrested in Kentucky on Friday, according to Coralville police.

Milton McAbee is charged with first degree murder. Elijah McAbee is charged with aiding and abetting and attempted murder. Both are being held in the Hardin County Detention Center in Kentucky.