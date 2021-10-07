Two teens charged with attempted murder after drive-by shooting, police say

The identities of the teenagers have not been released because they are under 18 and have not been charged as adults.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two teenagers are being charged with attempted murder after a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Des Moines.

Police said an officer heard gunfire and saw a black van fleeing the area, but he was unable to catch up to it. Shortly after that, a caller reported a drive-by shooting on 23rd Street.

Police found the black van and took five juveniles into custody after witnesses identified them. Officers found a pistol and marijuana inside the van.

One of the victims in the shooting, an adult, returned fire at the van.

DMPD spokesperson Paul Parizek said because attempted murder is not a forcible felony, the two teenagers charged will see a judge today for a waiver to adult court. The teens are facing three counts each.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.