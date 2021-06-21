x
2 wounded in overnight shooting at Des Moines sports bar

Police say two victims were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

DES MOINES, Iowa — An overnight shooting outside the Wicked Rabbit Sports Bar in Des Moines sent two to the hospital.

Police say the shooting took place at 1101 Army Post Road.  According to police, both were taken to the hospital by private vehicle. One is in critical condition.

Police say an update should be provided later Monday morning.

This is a developing story and more information will be included as it becomes available.

