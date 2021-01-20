Man charged with murdering nephew in rural Dallas County

37-year-old Mark Mash is charged with first-degree murder, as well as dominion/control of a firearm by a domestic abuser.

ADEL, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Dec. 23, 2020.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has charged a man with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his nephew in late December.

Mark Mash, 37, of rural Adel is accused of shooting shooting and killing his nephew Jakob Mash, 20, of Perry.

Deputies found Jakob Mash's body at the intersection of 258th Street and K Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 22. He suffered a single gunshot wound to his head, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities detained Mark Mash on Dec. 22 on other charges. He remains in the Dallas County Jail.

The weapon used in the incident was located and seized.

In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Mark Mash is also charged with control of a firearm by a domestic abuser.