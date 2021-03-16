Attempted burglar drives car into front door of Des Moines business

Unkl Ruckus's Smoking Emporium and Skate Shop owner Carol Horton said the alarms didn't go off after the crash. Now the search is on for the suspect.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines small business owner is left to pick up the pieces after an attempted burglar drove into the front door of her shop early Monday morning.

Carol Harton is the owner of Unkl Ruckus's Smoking Emporium and Skate Shop located on Keosauqua Way. She told Local 5 that the alarms of her shop didn't go off when someone drove directly into the door.

"Make sure you got your security cameras," Harton warned other businesses like hers. "They're going to do it. They're going to get in, but definitely take your precautions."

According to the police report, the video of the incident showed the headlights of a vehicle back up and then crash into the door again.

Fortunately, there is a metal gate behind the glass front door which prevented the suspect, or suspects, from entering the building.