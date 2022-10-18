2 Urbandale High School students arrested following reports of shot fired

The two suspects are 14 and 15-years-old and were both identified as Urbandale High School students.

URBANDALE, Iowa — Two teenagers were arrested in Urbandale after the sound of a gunshot was reported near Lions Park Tuesday afternoon, the Urbandale Police Department said in a press release.

Urbandale Police received the report at around 12:20 p.m. Witnesses at the scene told officers that two individuals were seen leaving the park and heading toward Urbandale High School.

Police were able to locate the suspects outside Urbandale High School in minutes. Officers recovered a handgun from one of the suspects.

No threats were made to any staff or students and no injuries were reported, police said.

"Given the instantaneous response by law enforcement, schools did not receive notification to activate emergency response procedures as the students involved were immediately apprehended," Dena Claire, communications manager for Urbandale Schools, told Local 5.

The 15-year-old is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds and reckless use of a firearm. The 14-year-old is charged with one count of a minor armed with a dangerous weapon.