URBANDALE, Iowa — One woman is dead after police say she was found in her home with severe head trauma on Saturday.

According to the Urbandale Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 4200 block of 90th Street where a woman was suffering from head trauma.

Police arrested 35-year-old Dustin Sample on Sunday without incident and charged him with 1st degree murder.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.