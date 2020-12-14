Police: Husband killed wife in Urbandale homicide

35-year-old Dustin Sample has been charged with Murder in the First Degree.

URBANDALE, Iowa — The victim of a homicide over the weekend has been identified as the suspect's wife.

Urbandale police responded to a call for a medical emergency in the 4200 block of 90th Street around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Police found Mary Sample, 29, with a severe head wound.

She died at the scene, according to the Urbandale Police Department

35-year-old Dustin Sample, her husband, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder charge. Sample is being held at the Polk County Jail without bond.

The criminal complaint against Sample states he "having malice aforethought, willfully, deliberately, and with premeditation (killed) Mary Sample."